Sting Talks His Return To Wrestling, Tony Khan, First Clash Of The Champions Event

Sting did an interview with Sports Illustrated to promote Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Greensboro, N.C. Here are the highlights:

His return to wrestling:

“Not many people get to rewrite their final chapter, not at this level,” Sting says. “I had great matches at the Greensboro Coliseum with Lex Luger, and now I get to do it with Darby and CM Punk against MJF and FTR. It’s a great way to end my career. The crowd, their appreciation makes me want to tear up. It’s almost as if they don’t want to say goodbye.

“Grown men and women talk to me about how they had no relationship with their dad except for watching me wrestle. Those stories mean a lot to me. Coming back to Greensboro with a lot of my old buddies, I’m hoping some of my generation will be there.”

AEW President Tony Khan:

“I am so grateful and thankful for Tony Khan, because he is where all of this starts in AEW,” Sting says. “This is also my chance to thank all wrestling fans across the globe. And I thank God in heaven above.”

Going to a 45-minute draw with Ric Flair for the NWA Title at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1988 at the first Clash of the Champions:

“That is the match that put me on the map,” Sting says. “I will never forget that night—March of ’88 with the world title on the line, and we had the celebrity judges ringside. From then on, I’ve been forever indebted to Ric. He was like a mentor to me. I learned more in the first six months on the road wrestling Ric than I did my first couple years in the business, and I’ll never forget that night with him in Greensboro.”