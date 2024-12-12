Sting Tried To Talk Darby Allin Out Of Climbing Mount Everest

AEW star Darby Allin appeared on the Countdown to All In: Texas On-Sale event on Monday and discussed a number of topics, including how “The Icon” Sting tried to talk him out of climbing Mount Everest.

Allin said, “He’s tried but he knows that I really want to do it. He’s like, ‘Alright man, if you’re on a vision quest and you want to do something, go do it.’”

On the importance of the climb to him:

“To me, climbing Mount Everest, there’s so many things that go into it. It’s a journey because when you’re climbing a mountain like that, you don’t have the energy to talk like we have right now, like we’re talking back and forth. You can’t waste that energy, so you’re just alone with your thoughts on this mountain for essentially two months. I feel like that’s a very humbling experience and I want to always dig down deep inside and remind myself of what I’m capable of and who I am. I’m very excited for that opportunity and very grateful that AEW is letting me do this in the middle of my career.”

