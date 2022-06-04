Sting vs. Chris Jericho: A Dream Match

I was scrolling through my podcasts the other day, and came across the “Talk is Jericho” podcast, by Chris Jericho. I don’t always listen to the show, but on occasion, I’ll take a look if he has a wrestler or a paranormal guest on (my guilty pleasure is ghost stories).

So, Chris Jericho had Matt and Jeff hardy on to talk about their recent success, and getting back together as a tag team in AEW. It was a lengthy discussion that included some fun Michael Hayes stories and Jeff Hardy’s detailed jump from WWE. With all due respect, I didn’t open my laptop to talk about the Hardy reunion and last dance as a tag team.

When listening to this podcast Chris Jericho said something that made me gasp, and I had to bring out the ol’ Google machine to make sure, Chris Jericho has never faced the Icon Sting in a match! I couldn’t believe it, I thought for sure they had a match in WCW, but they only were in the company at the same time for a cup of coffee.

Between the two there are over 60 years of wrestling, countless legendary moments, and matches. If it were any other two grapplers, I would scoff and say that we don’t need any more senior citizens taking over our television, but these two have shown that they are still as good as they ever were.

Chris Jericho is still one of the best minds in wrestling drawing emotion with every feud and battle that he is in, he’s had instant classics recently with the likes of Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and Tetsuya Naito. Jericho could write out a long feud between the two, saying how Sting has ducked and dodged him, for his entire career because he’s scared. Sting would be the reluctant babyface that he’s always been so great at being and step up to the plate for an extremely rare one-on-one match in AEW, that should and could be a co-main event of a PPV in my opinion.

It doesn’t matter how we get to the water, as long as we drink it. Don’t worry it’ll go down smooth, Sting has shown that he is willing to do the extra work to make a match just that much better. Whether it’s jumping off a balcony, or selling like his life depended on it, with all his knowledge of the business Sting would be an amazing dancing partner with Jericho and an outstanding babyface.

Sting is rather quiet when chirping it up with the media, and interviews, but Chris Jericho has commented on the two going head-to-head. Transcript courtesy of Sportskeeda.

Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat,” said Jericho. “It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story. But one thing I’ve done really well since 2016 when I came back to WWE and worked with Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, I concentrated on working with kind of guys from the younger generation because I didn’t want to see another Jericho versus Triple H match for example.”

So maybe the reason why the two have worked in the same company for over a year, and haven’t tussled in the squared circle is that Jericho is focused on trying to mentor the younger guys, as is Sting. Whenever you see Sting, not far behind is the young, scrappy, advantageous Darby Allin whom Sting took under his wing immediately.

With the right build and execution this feud, and match would be legendary. If Tony Khan were to pull the trigger, and let this build slowly and finally let these two just go face-to-face, it doesn’t even have to be a match, by the way, the roof would blow right off of whatever arena they happen to be in. Imagine the pop! I say we start a hashtag those are still cool right? #StingVSJericho

