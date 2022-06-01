Sting Wanted to Do the High-Risk Jump on AEW Dynamite That Jeff Hardy Did

The Hardys discussed Jeff’s jump off a window ledge from the March 23rd, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite on the Talk is Jericho podcast.

Jeff: “That swanton from the window ledge, it was so sketchy up there because it was not even a foot wide. Sting, that day, said, ‘If you don’t want to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll dive onto a group of people.’”

Matt: “They were talking about it and Darby said, ‘I found this cool ledge that somebody can jump off of, maybe onto a bunch of guys.’ You can see Sting looking back and you can tell his wheels are turning. He looks at me and he goes, very aggressively, ‘Matt, you don’t want to jump off that, do you?’ ‘Well, if it fits, I will. It’s not really my wheelhouse, but if it fits to where I jump off, I will.’ He goes, ‘I’m sorry, the reason I’m saying this is because I’ll do it if you want me to.’ Jeff had already been volunteered by Darby to do it with the swanton.”

(quotes courtesy of Fightful.com)