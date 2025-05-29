Sting’s Son Garrett Borden Expecting His First Child

Pro wrestling legend Sting’s son, Garrett Borden, and his wife, Katelyn, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the exciting news on Twitter (X).

Garrett wrote, “Baby Borden arriving in November,” while Katelyn added, “Party of three, coming in November!”

Garrett and Katelyn were married in June 2018. Katelyn is also an indie wrestling star, competing under the ring name Jael.