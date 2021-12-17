Stipulation Added To Knockouts Championship Match At Hard To Kill PPV

The Knockouts Title match at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will now be a Texas Death Match. It was announced on last night’s Impact that the rematch between Deonna Purrazzo and Knockouts Champion Mickie James will be a Texas Death Match, and there will be a no-contact clause until the pay-per-view. James won the title from Purrazzo back at Bound For Glory in October.

The 2022 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, January 8 from The Factory in Deep Ellum, Dallas, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander