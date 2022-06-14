Stipulation Added to Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match on SmackDown

For Friday’s Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout on SmackDown, a stipulation has been announced.

Riddle defeated Sami Zayn on last week’s SmackDown and as a result of the stipulation, Riddle has earned a title match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on this week’s blue brand show.

This week’s RAW began with Paul Heyman on MizTV with The Miz. Riddle eventually interrupted the interview, resulting in a back-and-forth with Heyman. If Riddle loses to Reigns on Friday night, Heyman confirmed that Riddle will no longer be able to contend for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title as long as Reigns is the champion.

Reigns is expected to retain his title against Riddle on Friday, then defend it against Randy Orton at WWE SummerSlam on July 31 in Nashville, and finish the summer with a title defence against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff.

The following is the updated line-up for this week’s SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis:

– Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin in a Last Laugh match

– Money In the Bank qualifying matches for SmackDown continue

– Max Dupri reveals his first client for the Maximum Male Models agency

– Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends against Riddle. If Riddle loses, he can no longer challenge for the title as long as Reigns is champion

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.