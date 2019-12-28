Stipulation Being Advertised For Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin

Roman Reigns vs. Baron Corbin in a “loser eats dog food” match is being advertised for the SAP Center in San Jose on February 7th and the Rogers Arena in Vancouver on February 14th.

Here is the advertisement from SAPCenter.com:

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is coming to San Jose! Double Main Event! Your chance to see Daniel Bryan vs. Universal Champion ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin in a loser eats dog food match, plus SmackDown Tag Team Champions the New Day, SmackDown Women’s Champion Braun Strowman, Sasha Banks, Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and more! *Card is subject to change.

The matches are expected to be dark matches but there’s always the possibility that WWE could do the stipulation on television at some point.