Stipulation For The WWE Championship Match At Clash Of Champions

It looks like the WWE Title match at Clash of Champions will be an Ambulance Match.

Tonight’s RAW opened with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre cutting a promo on Randy Orton, who wasn’t there to sell last week’s beating from McIntyre. Drew proposed that they wrestle an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions as both Superstars have taken rides in ambulances over the past few weeks. WWE Producer Adam Pearce interrupted McIntyre’s promo and revealed that Drew may end up defending against his good friend Keith Lee at Clash of Champions. Pearce announced that if Orton is unable to get cleared in time for Clash of Champions, then McIntyre will have to face Lee, if Lee can defeat McIntyre in tonight’s non-title main event.

Here is the updated Clash of Champions card-

-WWE Championship Ambulance Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton

-WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross

-Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan