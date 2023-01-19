Stipulation For Title Match on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a stipulation for tonight’s AEW TNT Title match on Dynamite.

Referee Bryce Remsburg and the rest of the AEW referee crew confronted Lethal, Dutt, Jarrett, and Singh as they arrived at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA for tonight’s Dynamite, as seen in the pre-show video below. The referees are sick of seeing Lethal and his crew interfere in title matches and assault officials, so they turned to Khan for assistance. That’s when the stipulation for tonight’s show was revealed.

The following is the updated lineup for tonight’s Dynamite, as well as the video:

* Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks

* Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale

* Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido in match #2 of Danielson’s five-match journey to facing AEW World Champion MJF in the Ironman Match at Revolution

* Adam Page speaks with Renee Paquette one week after win over Jon Moxley

* AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defends against Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh are banned from ringside, and Dutt’s manager license is revoked for the night. If they interfere, Dutt will be fired

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against the debuting Kushida