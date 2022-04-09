Stipulation Match Set For WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to take place at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event.

Friday’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Rousey address her WrestleMania loss to Flair, and how she made her tap out while the referee was out. Rousey then challenged Flair to an “I Quit” match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair checked in from backstage on the big screen, but denied Rousey’s challenge. Rousey later confronted Adam Pearce and he said the match was in the works, and would likely be made official tomorrow, Saturday.

It’s possible that WWE will announce Rousey vs. Flair in the “I Quit” match during today’s Talking Smack episode.

No other matches have been announced for WrestleMania Backlash as of this writing, but Superstars advertised are Rousey, Flair, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks.

The 2022 WWE WrestleMania Backlash PLE is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

Stay tuned for more. Below is footage from Friday’s SmackDown segment with Flair and Rousey: