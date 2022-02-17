Stipulation Revealed For CM Punk’s Rematch Against MJF At AEW Revolution

During the February 16th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk challenged MJF to a Dog Collar match at the Revolution PPV on March 6th. CM Punk said that Revolution will be the worst day of MJF’s life but for him it will be another Sunday. CM Punk said that the mat will be stained with MJF’s blood and MJF walked away without giving any verbal response.

