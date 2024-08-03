Stipulation Set For WWE SummerSlam 2024 Main Event On August 3

The buzz surrounding the long-awaited WWE return of Roman Reigns picked up on Friday night.

At the WWE SummerSlam 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown in Cleveland, Ohio on August 2, a stipulation was added to the scheduled main event of “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

The WWE Universal Championship showdown between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will now be contested under “Bloodline Rules.”

Solo Sikoa issued the challenge during their face-to-face opening segment on the 8/2 WWE on FOX blue brand program, referring to Reigns as a “Tribal Chief that was weak” when Rhodes beat him in their Bloodline Rules match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at WrestleMania XL Sunday earlier this year.

Fans responded several times during the segment with deafening “We want Roman!” chants, which WWE acknowledged in their video posts of the segment on social media.

As noted, the WWE return of Roman Reigns is expected soon.

Make sure to join us here on 8/3 for live WWE SummerSlam 2024 results coverage from Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

“Acknowledge me” ☝️#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+pic.twitter.com/CzTmPIrABO — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 3, 2024