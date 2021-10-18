Stipulation To Be Decided For Another NXT Halloween Havoc Match

A second “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” match has been confirmed for the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special.

It was noted over the weekend that a member of each tag team competing for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be in action this Tuesday in a Triple Threat. The teams competing are Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta, and the champions, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. In an update, WWE has announced that the winner of Tuesday’s Triple Threat will get to “spin the wheel” for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles match at Halloween Havoc, to determine the stipulation for that bout. There is no word on which member of each duo will compete on Tuesday night, but we will keep you updated.

The NXT Halloween Havoc special takes place on Wednesday 10/26 on the USA Network. Below is the updated card:

-NXT Championship Match: Tommaso Ciampa (C) vs. Bron Breakker

-NXT Women’s Championship Match: Raquel Gonzalez (C) vs. Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Triple Threat: Io Shirai & Zoey Stark (C) Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell vs. Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

-New dark cryptic Superstar will debut