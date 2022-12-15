Stipulations for Final Matches Between The Elite and Death Triangle Revealed

The stipulations for the final two matches in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle have been announced by AEW.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite, Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero M, and PAC defeated Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks with the ring bell hammer. Following the match, Omega challenged Death Triangle to a No DQ match on next week’s Holiday Bash show, which Death Triangle accepted. Death Triangle led Dynamite 3-1 at the end.

It was later confirmed that the match next week on the Holiday Bash Dynamite from San Antonio, TX will be played under No DQ rules. Match 6, if necessary, will be a Falls Count Anywhere match from Denver, CO on December 28. If necessary, the series’ final match will be held on January 11 from Los Angeles, CA, using Escalera de la Muerte (Ladder Match) rules.

The series winner will be awarded the AEW World Trios Titles.

Here is an updated look at the Best Of 7 Series:

* Match 1: AEW Full Gear, November 19 – Death Triangle retains titles

* Match 2: AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve, November 23 – Death Triangle wins

* Match 3: AEW Dynamite, November 30 – The Elite wins

* Match 4: AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, December 14 – Death Triangle wins

* Match 5:: AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, December 21 – No DQ Match

* Match 6: AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash, December 28 – Falls Count Anywhere (If necessary)

* Match 7: AEW Dynamite, January 11 – Ladder Match (If necessary)