Stokely Hathaway aka Malcolm Bivens Turned Down WWE Contract Worth $250,000

Former WWE NXT manager Malcolm Bivens made his debut as Stokely Hathaway at the 2022 AEW Double or Nothing PPV event. In response to Hathaway’s joining AEW, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Hathaway was offered a WWE main roster contract for $250,000 a few months ago and turned it down. He had to have known he had a great agreement elsewhere.

The day before the Double or Nothing PPV, Hathaway’s WWE non-compete expired. AEW President Tony Khan revealed that he had never spoken with Hathaway prior to that time, and the timing worked out for the PPV debut. Khan also stated that he wanted Hathaway to be a part of AEW from the start.

