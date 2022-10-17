Stokely Hathaway Opens Up About His Friendship With MJF, The Firm, and More

AEW star Stokely Hathaway recently with The Root for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Hathaway talked about working with MJF on AEW TV as part of The Firm. You can check out some highlights below:

His friendship with MJF:

“We’ve known each other for a really, really long time and he is genuinely one of my best friends. This is something that we’ve wanted to do on a larger scale for years. We’ve worked together on the Indies…and now we are back together.”

Their goal with their partnership:

“I think the goal is just to do what we’ve always wanted to do, and that is to entertain and have fun. Right now, there’s a question of what’s next and will our goal to reach the top of AEW come to fruition. With MJF in the picture, I think it will definitely happen because MJF gets what he wants. His goal is for all of us to be on his level, and to be one of his friends that to personally be asked to be a part of this, it means the world to me.”

The requirements for joining The Firm:

“Our goal is to reach the top of AEW and if you feel like you can help, why not join us? If I feel like you can help, I may give you a business card. It’s one of those things where the doors are not closed. As long as you have no problem getting me Zaxby’s in the morning, you can be a part of The Firm.”