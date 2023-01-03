Story Behind MJF and Other AEW Stars Receiving Starbucks Gift Cards From CM Punk

IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood has revealed more information about CM Punk giving Starbucks gift cards to AEW locker room members.

Harwood mentioned how Punk bought Starbucks gift cards for the members of the AEW women’s division, then had “one of the girls” hand the cards out, anonymously and without saying who the cards were for, in his recent plea for Punk and The Elite to work together in AEW, which he made during his new FTR podcast. Everyone knew the cards were from Punk because he loved the atmosphere and being in AEW, as well as the work the AEW women’s division was doing. Punk reportedly believed the AEW women’s wrestlers were “busting their ass to try and get the attention that WWE’s women’s division was getting.”

Punk later revealed to Harwood that he gave Starbucks gift cards to members of The Pinnacle right before his program with current AEW World Champion MJF. Harwood remembered how Punk called them to his locker room, gave a speech about making money together, and then gave MJF, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow each a $500 gift card.

“He knew coming in that he was eventually going to work with Max (MJF) in an angle, so he called all the guys in the Pinnacle into his locker room. His locker room door, always open, you could walk in and walk out without knocking and say hello. He was incredible at that,” Dax said of Punk. “He brought us in his locker room and sat everyone down and said, ‘We’re all going to be working together soon. I can’t wait to work with you guys. I’m a fan of every single one of you and I hope we can make a ton of money together, and I hope we can make a ton of money for this company. Just to show you my appreciation, I have these for you.’

“He knew that most of us were coffee connoisseurs, or we loved coffee, and he had these gift cards from Starbucks with like $500 on each gift card. He gave it to myself, Cash, Shawn, Wardlow, and Max. He said, ‘I know this isn’t much, but it’s to show my appreciation for you guys allowing me to work with you.’”

Punk’s AEW future remains uncertain. A recent update can be found by clicking here.

You can listen to the complete podcast below: