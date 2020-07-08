Story On Kota Ibushi Meeting Vince McMahon, Kenny Omega Comments

AEW Superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter on Tuesday, commenting on a story of Kota Ibushi’s backstage encounter with Vince McMahon. As the story goes, Ibushi was a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic and gave a “high five” to Vince McMahon as he didn’t know who he was. That reportedly made WWE staff members “really upset.”

For what it’s worth, WWE offered Ibushi a full-time deal but he rejected it and signed full-time with NJPW last year.