Story on the Real-Life Heat Between Kevin Owens and CM Punk, Owens Reacts to Punk

During the latest episode of “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan,” Producer Joe Feeney provided a brief rundown of the events that led to the conflicts that arose between Owens and Punk when they were both signed by ROH.

“They were in Ring of Honor at the same time and Punk was like one of the locker room leaders there,” Feeney said. “He was the head trainer and all that. He had a lot of sway and stroke. Owens was trying to get in. He did CZW and some Canadian indies and stuff like that, but much like we talked about earlier with Eddie Kingston, Punk didn’t like Owens for the shape he was in and that Kevin would wrestle in a T-shirt. He kind of wanted him to wrestle in a singlet and the word got back to Kevin. So he wrestled a match in a singlet. It was against Vordell Walker and the match wasn’t good according to Owens, and then he came back to the locker room and he said jokingly to Punk, ‘Are you happy now?’ or something, and Punk got in his face, but that’s really it. He’s always kind of downplayed it but that’s a story that people keep telling. They just had a little altercation in the locker room about his gear I guess and the quality of the match.”

Owens responded to CM Punk’s comments about him during the AEW All Out media scrum by tweeting a photo of himself from his match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. This was the match that Punk had attempted to get many years ago. Although he did not mention Punk by name, the timing of the photo gives the impression that it is a reaction to Punk’s comments that were made in the media scrum. Owens and the Young Bucks are also good friends with one another.

