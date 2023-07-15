Storyline Update On Jimmy Uso, WWE Confirms SummerSlam Match?

Jey Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will come face-to-face on FS1’s WWE SmackDown next week.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown began with the Tribal Court segment, which resulted in Jimmy Uso leaving in an ambulance after being attacked by Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The episode concluded with Jey fending off Reigns and Sikoa on his own before challenging Reigns to a title match at WWE SummerSlam. On this week’s SmackDown, Jey came to the ring to warn Reigns, Sikoa, and Paul Heyman. He then declared that because he is Main Event Jey Uso, he is the true Head of The Table, the true Tribal Chief. Heyman and Sikoa interrupted, and Jey was ultimately blamed for Jimmy’s hospitalization. Heyman asked Jey how he could forgive himself, then went on to say that no one, including Jey’s mother and father, will forgive him for what he did. Sikoa has also stated that he will never forgive Jey. As a result, Jey became involved with Heyman and Sikoa. The video from the segment is embedded below.

During his promo, Heyman mentioned that Jey and Roman will meet in the ring next Friday to discuss the rules of engagement for their ongoing feud. Reigns is expected to accept Jey’s challenge next week, confirming the SummerSlam title match.

Although Uso vs. Reigns has not been officially announced for SummerSlam, the preview for next week’s segment mentions that they will discuss the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement. WWE wrote, “The most dominant champion of the modern era, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, returns to set the Rules of Engagement for SummerSlam with his unhinged cousin Jey Uso. Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, next week at 8 E /5 P on FS1!”

On a related note, Michael Cole provided a storyline injury update on Jimmy during Friday night’s SmackDown, noting that he sustained rib cartilage damage in last week’s attack. Jimmy, according to Cole, will be out of action “for the foreseeable future.”

The second Fatal 4 Way in the WWE United States Championship Invitational has been announced for next week’s SmackDown on FS1 from the Amway Center in Orlando.

The following is a clip from Friday night’s SmackDown: