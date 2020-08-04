Storyline Update On Nia Jax’s WWE Status

WWE has suspended Nia Jax indefinitely, at least in the storylines.

Last night’s RAW featured an in-ring angle where Jax was supposed to apologize to WWE Producer Pat Buck for assaulting him the week before when she was brawling with Shayna Baszler. Jax, upset about her undisclosed fine, snapped on Buck instead and bullied him around, calling him a “ginger” and attacking him. This came after Buck indefinitely suspended Jax.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is headed with the Jax suspension, but it looks like her feud with Baszler may have been put on hold as they did not continue it last night.

Jax has not commented on last night’s angle as her Twitter is still deactivated, but Buck tweeted on what happened and wrote, “Let this be a reminder. Never injure a ginger. #wwe #wweraw”

Below are a few related tweets from Buck, along with support from OVW and Naomi:

👊🏻 darn suits are so slimming RT @WWEGraves: I saw Pat Buck in the hallway yesterday. He’s pretty jacked.#WWERaw — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020

👊🏻 thank you! Knew you’d be a star ten years ago. Glad everyone sees that now! https://t.co/BQgnMBlZJP — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020

Ha. My first ovw match and almost my last 😱 https://t.co/MuKJrrlp9i — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 4, 2020