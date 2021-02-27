Storyline Update On Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

During this week’s edition of Talking Smack, a match was set up for next week’s WWE Smackdown. If Daniel Bryan can defeat Jey Uso inside a steel cage, he will get his WWE Title rematch against Roman Reigns at the Fastlane PPV.

Bryan said the following to Heyman during the show:

“I want you to give this message to Roman Reigns. I am no longer putting myself on the backburner. I am no longer putting other people first. I am going out to take what’s mine, and that’s the reign that I’ve had before CM Punk, and that’s the best damn wrestler in the world.”