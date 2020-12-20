Storyline Update On Sami Zayn – “Leaked” Audio Revealed

In a storyline update on Sami Zayn, Kayla Braxton “leaked” audio of Zayn yelling at a WWE stagehand backstage which was published on WWE’s YouTube channel:
