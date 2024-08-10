Storyline Update On Seth Rollins Following Bronson Reed’s Attack On WWE Raw

Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins and delivered six Tsunami splashes, as seen on this week’s edition of WWE RAW.

Rollins ultimately coughed up blood to sell the attack.

In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reported the following about the angle being done to write Rollins off television:

“Rollins is cleared but is still banged up and is trying to get in the best physical condition. His issues are chronic but not at the point to getting flagged. He’s trying to stay ahead of the things so will be taking a little time off.”

On Saturday, WWE RAW general manager Adam Pearce stated the following in a video update:

“Our medical staff has informed me that Seth Rollins has, in fact, suffered several cracked ribs and internal brusing and as such will be out of action for an unspecified period of time. Bronson Reed, the cause of this last Monday on Raw, has been fined a massive yet undisclosed amount of money, which he has appealed, and I do not expect that Mr. Reed will be happy when I deny that appeal.”