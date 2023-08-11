Storyline Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Sonya Deville’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Women’s Tag Team champion Sonya Deville has a torn ACL and will be out indefinitely.

According to a storyline update on the tag team titles, Sonya’s partner Chelsea Green will be looking for a new partner. Chelsea posted a video to her Twitter/X account, along with the message below.

“🚨 Chelsea’s Got Talent auditions 🚨

THE WWE Woman’s Tag Team Champion invites YOU to audition. Please submit your full name, entry video & include any hidden talents I may be able to use to my advantage, as your tag team partner.

POSTING THIS BEFORE WWE MANAGEMENT & ADAM PEARCE CUT IT FROM MY After The Bell interview! This episode is available tomorrow wherever you get your podcasts.”