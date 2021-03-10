Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2 Finale Ratings Report

Monday’s season two finale of Straight Up Steve Austin on the USA Network drew 753,000 viewers and a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Showbuzz Daily. The season two finale featured WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin spending some time with WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

This week’s numbers are record highs for the season, and up from last week’s 644,000 viewers and 0.20 rating for the episode with Joel McHale.

“Straight Up” ranked #18 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with that 0.25 rating in the key demo. The show ranked #69 for the night in viewership.

Season two of “Straight Up” drew a total of 4,859,000 viewers across 8 episodes, for an average of 607,375 viewers per episode. To compare, season one drew a total of 6,941,000 viewers across 7 episodes, for an average of 991,571 viewers per episode.

Episode 1 (Luke Combs): 598,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2 (Ice-T): 672,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3 (Tiffany Haddish): 703,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4 (Brett Favre): 603,000 viewers with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5 (Steve-O): 526,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6 (Bert Kreischer): 360,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7 (Joel McHale): 644,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8 (Charlotte Flair): 753,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic