Strap Match And MITB Qualifier Triple Threat Announced For RAW Next Week

Next week’s WWE RAW will feature a Strap Match between Elias and Jaxson Ryker. The former tag team partners have been feuding on RAW for the past several weeks. Tonight’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Ryker announced the match to Mansoor, who approached him looking for some advice.

Next week’s RAW will also feature a Second Chance Qualifying Triple Threat for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles have been announced for the Triple Threat.

This week’s RAW saw McIntyre lose to Riddle, while Orton lost to John Morrison, and Styles took a loss to Ricochet in MITB Ladder Match qualifying matches. Ricochet, Morrison, and Riddle will join the winner of next week’s Triple Threat, and 4 SmackDown Superstars in the Men’s Ladder Match at the July 18 Money In the Bank pay-per-view.