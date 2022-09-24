Strap Match Revealed for WWE Extreme Rules, Updated Card

WWE Extreme Rules will feature a Strap Match.

Drew McIntyre came to the ring on Friday night’s SmackDown to address Karrion Kross and how Kross has continued to attack him from behind. McIntyre wrapped a leather strap around his fist before announcing that they will compete in a Strap Match at Extreme Rules. Drew stated that the match is intended to keep Kross from fleeing and inflict maximum pain.

Scarlett then made her way down the ramp, attempting to distract McIntyre so that Kross could attack from behind. Drew beat up Kross before tying their hands to the strap. Kross attempted to fight back and gain an advantage, but McIntyre beat him around the ring with the strap. Scarlett eventually rushed into the ring and threw herself onto Drew to stop him from attacking. Drew walked away, then returned to Scarlett and Kross, but she sprayed something in his face. Kross then attacked again, but McIntyre had the upper hand until Scarlett dropped him with a low blow from behind. Kross threw the strap down onto McIntyre and walked out of the ring, but returned and submitted him with the Kross Jacket. While in the hold, Kross taunted Drew, telling him that this is what they wanted, and Drew fell for it. Following the commercial, the announcers showed a replay of the segment in which Scarlett sprayed a fireball in McIntyre’s face, which could have been a post-match edit. Several shots from the Kross-McIntyre segment are shown below.

Kross vs. McIntyre in a Strap Match for Extreme Rules was then confirmed by WWE.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA will host the 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on Saturday, October 8. The current card is below, along with related shots from the SmackDown segment:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre