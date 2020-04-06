Street Profits & Bianca Belair Comment On What Happened At Wrestlemania 36

As noted, Night Two of WrestleMania 36 saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits retain over Angel Garza and Austin Theory, who was replacing the injured WWE United States Champion Andrade. The post-match angle saw Zelina Vega attack Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins while they were held by Theory and Vega. That led to WWE NXT Superstar Bianca Belair make her second WrestleMania appearance. Belair, who worked the Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34, came out to even the odds and ended up dropping Vega with the KOD.

Below is video of Belair and The Profits backstage after the show, along with footage from the match. Ford praised his wife until she cut him off.

“OK, OK… you talk too much,” Belair joked with her husband. “And I can do it myself, jut like with Zelina, which I don’t know what she was thinking with you because nobody can put their hands on my man, but me, because can’t nobody do it like me, or better than me. So, I did what I had to do and I guess now I’ll be seeing you at home. Check him out.”

Dawkins then commented that Belair doesn’t want the smoke because she is the smoke, as she walked off.