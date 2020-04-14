Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders Reportedly Planned For WWE Money In The Bank

RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are set to defend their titles at the May 10 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view.

It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are scheduled to defend against The Viking Raiders, Erik and Ivar.

Last night’s RAW saw The Raiders defeat Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in tag team action. RAW also featured a backstage segment where Bianca Belair tried to talk some tough love into Ford and Dawkins.

There’s still no word yet on where MITB 2020 will take place after it was pulled from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s expected for the WWE Performance Center.