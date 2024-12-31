Strong Demand For Tickets to WWE RAW’s Netflix Debut

WWE has stacked the card with blockbuster matches and marquee names for the highly anticipated January 6th debut episode of Raw on Netflix. The show will feature:

– CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

– Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match

– The kickoff of John Cena’s retirement tour

– Jey Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

The show is expected to run approximately three hours, marking a new era for WWE’s flagship program.

WrestleTix, known for accurately tracking ticket sales for wrestling events, reports that 13,849 tickets have already been distributed, with just 1,007 remaining. Over the past few days, more than 300 additional tickets have been sold. As of now, the cheapest ticket available is priced at $265.

More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming days, adding further excitement to what is shaping up to be a monumental night for WWE.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Jan 06, 2025 • 4:30 PM

Intuit Dome, Inglewood, CA Available Tickets: 1,375

Current Setup: 14,856

Tickets Distributed: 13,481 📈 | +849 since the last update (7 days ago)

📺 | Netflix Debut

📅 | Days until show: 9

⏮ | Venue debut pic.twitter.com/gZFAEmMv6m — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) December 28, 2024