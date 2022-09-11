Strong Hearts Making Their GCW Debut Later This Month

Game Changer Wrestling has announced that Strong Hearts; CIMA, El Lindaman, and T-Hawk will make their GCW debut at the September 27th event from Shinkiba 1stRING in Tokyo.

This will be the first time the promotion has visited the country since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they will be there for three shows on September 26, September 27, and October 4.

The next stop on the GCW tour will be an event in Liverpool, England, which will be followed by their trip to Japan.

