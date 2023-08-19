Strong Internal Belief That Adam Copeland (Edge) Could Be Heading To AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Edge defeated Sheamus in a competitive match on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Edge’s contract with WWE expires at the end of September.

There is a strong internal belief within WWE that he is going to AEW. As WWE has trademarked the name “Edge,” he would have to use his real name, Adam Copeland.

Fightful Select stated, “There are many in AEW that think that Copeland coming in could be a real possibility. Those close to him claimed earlier this year that the idea of him working in AEW isn’t as ‘out there’ as you’d think.”

There has been talk of Edge possibly reuniting with Christian Cage. Edge is friends with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, in addition to Christian.

The possibility of Edge working for AEW was reportedly discussed by “a lot of people” in the company even before Edge stated that the match with Sheamus would be the last of his contract.

