Stronghold Academy Open House This Sunday

Professional wrestling is such a unique genre, a mixture of athleticism, spectacle, and drama. The performers are a breed all their own as well, blending theatrics with physicality to entertain a live audience. As much as the narratives within the sport often have a flare for the dramatics, the action within the squared circle, especially during a live event, doesn’t have the benefit of a stunt coordinator or the option for another take at the sequence. So, it’s particularly important that each grappler that laces up their boots to pursue a career in the industry has the proper training to ensure the safety of not only themselves, but their opponents as well.

As we know, the pro wrestling business, very similar to many other forms of the entertainment industry, can be a shark tank. Often, in the cash ventures at the box office, entertainment projects can be populated by less than reputable characters. Some local yokel that wants to play a dollar store version of Vince McMahon might be looking to buy a wrestling ring just around the time he gets a tax refund. These type of knuckleheads run a few sparsely-attended events before they disappear to plan their return the next time Uncle Sam sends them a refund. Of course, you’ve got the longtime carnies that put on cards in dingy buildings with expired food at the concession stand that draw 14 people that consider themselves a success.

Sadly, that’s not just on the independent circuit either. The Undertaker once told a story that the eccentric Buzz Sawyer only taught him to write a check before the savvy veteran known as “Mad Dog” skipped town. The few thousand dollars that Mark Calaway paid to learn to wrestle went to Sawyer’s relocation budget, as the future HOF’er found Buzz’s house locked and dark when he showed up for his first lesson.

Thankfully, the Pittsburgh area, a region known almost as much for its wrestling as the steel it once produced, has legitimate training centers that molded the careers of several stars that went on to work on national television.

One such place in The Stronghold Academy, the training facility associated with Ryse Wrestling, the organization that was founded by Jason Clements, a nearly 25-year pro that is known to fans as Brandon K. Founded in 2016, Ryse became a staple of the packed Pittsburgh Wrestling calendar over the past few years, generated its best year in existence for numbers in 2022. Clements, who started his own organization as a passion project to continue his dedication for the sport after he hangs up his boots later this year, worked extensively as a trainer during the latter half of his career under the umbrella of other groups so he knew that when he began his own venture as a promoter, he wanted to continue his role as a trainer, citing it as one of the most rewarding aspects of his entire stint in pro wrestling.



Since the inception of The Stronghold, Brandon’s reputation as one of the most accomplished and respected figures in the history of the steel city circuit brought him a collection of students that became fixtures of not only the independent scene, but those that found national success as well. All Elite Wrestling’s Lee Moriarty learned the ropes from Brandon in Pittsburgh before he made his way to TBS. NXT’s Thea Hail started her journey in the squared circle under the guidance of Brandon K. Even Lady Frost, a stellar athlete that made waves in Mexico recently, has ties to The Stronghold.



Located in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a blue collar town just south of Pittsburgh, The Stronghold is hosted inside the complex of The Uniontown Mall as a part of a way to revitalize the existing facilities. The clean and spacious area has event posters and banners that decorate its wall with the actual squared circle as its centerpiece. Just a few places over in the complex is the Stronghold Arena, a converted Burlington Coat Factory that was transformed into a wrestling venue for Ryse’s live events.



As the chance to learn from someone as traveled and tenured as Brandon K became a priority for many aspiring hopefuls, he expanded the school with the addition of another longtime veteran and previous co-trainer for some of those already mentioned, with Dean Radford brought onto the Stronghold staff. Radford, who broke into the business over twenty years ago, wrestled literally coast to coast with his foundation in Pittsburgh, but a portion of his career spent with a very successful tenure in Arizona. He also worked intentionally, including a trip to Japan.

“Our philosophy, is basically, ears open and mouth closed. We play hard, but we also work very hard,” said Radford.

The school hold classes several days a week, focusing on learning the sport safely, and allows for an environment that encourages those that attend to chase their dream.

“I would say that training at the stronghold was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Everyone there was immediately so accepting and ready to help with anything. It felt like they were just as excited as I was about me starting this journey. Brandon K is not only a genius when it comes to wrestling. He’s also one of the most patient people I’ve ever met. He’ll stay as late as you want and be at the school as many days a week as people are willing to show up. He’s the best coach and teacher I’ve ever had,” said Cowpoke Paul, a youngster that made his pro debut last year and is one of the most popular competitors on the Ryse roster.

“The Stronghold is an all-inclusive environment that I’m proud to be part of. Coach Dean Radford, one of the area’s most prestigious trainers, has been instrumental in helping me learn the ins-and-outs of professional wrestling. With his experience level in the industry, he has been able to shine a light on the amount of mental and physical toughness it takes to get better. I trust his words with everything, and I know I’ll be a good wrestler because of him,” Seana Moucheron, a current trainee of the academy.

This Sunday, Brandon K and Dean Radford open the doors of The Stronghold for an open house, a complimentary tour and introduction for those that would like to pursue a path in professional wrestling. Sure, the stories of Verne Gagne’s barn during the frigid Minnesota winter of 1972 might make for good cannon fodder on a podcast, but The Stronghold’s approach of support, understanding and disciple to the craft provides aspiring wrestlers with a chance to chase their dream in the industry.

The open house will be held on Sunday, February 19th from 1-3 at The Uniontown Mall complex. For more information, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/StrongholdTough or e mail Strongholdwrestling@gmail.com

