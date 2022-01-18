Summer Rae Reveals What Led To Her WWE Release

During appearance on Renee Paquette’s podcast, Summer Rae talked about returning to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble PLE and explained why she left the company in the first place:

“I had a bone spur in the vertebrae in my neck, C4. I have thoracic outlet syndrome. I think you can live with bone spurs. Thoracic outlet syndrome is horrible. A lot of major league pitchers have it. What they wanted to do was remove my first rib. Your first rib is technically your trap. In order to remove your first rib, I mean, fans come up to me and say they have the rib removed, and their scar is big. You can’t get physical therapy for two months.”

“Just to learn how to sit up in bed, when you’re missing a rib, it’s crazy. So the rib is constantly putting pressure on my nerves. I was like, ‘Absolutely not. I’m not doing that.’ I’m going to just always have physical therapy and a chiropractor.’ It was bad when I was first learning how to work out with it, but I’ve kind of learned to work around it.”

Summer Rae was released from WWE in October of 2017 after being inactive for over a year at that point.