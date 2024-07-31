Summer Slamboree II In NYC To Feature WWE SummerSlam Watch Party With Mark Henry & Gene Snitsky

Wrestling fans have the opportunity to watch WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland on August 3 in New York City with a WWE Hall Of Fame legend at the second annual “Summer Slamboree” event.

On Wednesday, a press release was issued to announce a WWE SummerSlam 2024 Watch Party with WWE Hall Of Fame legend Mark Henry and former WWE Superstar Gene Snitsky at The Kingsland Bar & Grill located at 269 Norman Ave in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Featured below are the details for the big event, which also features “The World’s Strongest Man” hosting a “Sexual Chocolate Dance-Off.”

Who’s ready for some BANDS, BABY PUNTING, and BODYSLAMS?

This Saturday August 3rd join us at The Kingsland Bar & Grill located at 269 Norman Ave in Greenpoint, Brooklyn for our Summer Slamboree 2 event! There will be special appearances by WWE Hall of Famer “The World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry and Big Gene Snitsky. This event will feature:Live Performances by PRDX, Destruction of a King, Ender, and Razurtung2nd ever “Baby Punting Competition” REF’D by Big Gene Snitsky“Sexual Chocolate” Dance Off hosted by Sexual Chocolate himself Mark HenryWWE SummerSlam 2024 Watch Party with Gene and MarkDoors open up at 5pm and admission is $20. Let’s create moments and memories that you’ll never forget!BE THERE!!”