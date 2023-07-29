SummerSlam Go-Home Episode Of SmackDown Gets New Singles Match

You can officially pencil in a match for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Announced for the “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program is a bout featuring two participants in the newly announced “WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal Presented By Slim Jim.”

The two competitors are LA Knight and Sheamus, and they will go one-on-one next week on the final SmackDown leading up to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” next Sunday night.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.