SummerSlam Tryout Participants Rubbed WWE Star The Wrong Way

WWE held an invite-only tryout during Summerslam week in Detroit, Michigan, to scout talent for their “Next In Line” program.

RAW’s Zoey Stark was among the stars evaluating college athletes, telling TheMessenger.com that “you can definitely tell right away” if someone has what it takes. Stark also mentioned how a couple of the participants irritated her.

She said, “That’s such a pet peeve of mine [making WWE out to be just another option]. I wanted to stand up and say, why the hell are you here then? Go back on the football field if that makes you happy. That’s fine. I have people who would kill to be in your very position and that’s a slap in the face.”