Summerslam Weekend Possibly Being Moved From Boston Because Of CoronaVirus

It looks like WWE is facing a significant change for the second biggest weekend of the year as the 2020 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will likely have to be moved from the City of Boston, Massachusettes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced today that the city is planning a “healthy re-opening” when it’s safe, but all parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the city, up to and including Labor Day on September 7. He did say they would consider smaller events on a case-by-case basis, but warned promoters to start looking for alternatives if their event brings large crowds together, as WWE would.

SummerSlam is currently scheduled for August 23 from the TD Garden in Boston. WWE also has the August 21 SmackDown go-home show scheduled for the TD Garden, as well as the WWE NXT “Takeover: Boston” event on August 22, and the post-SummerSlam RAW on August 24. While not officially announced by WWE yet, moving SummerSlam to the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando would be another big hit after they were forced to do the same with WrestleMania 36 last month. It’s possible that WWE will be able to find another arena to host SummerSlam by then, but that depends on what happens with COVID-19 and the re-opening of states.

You can see the full tweets from Mayor Walsh below:

I can announce that parades and festivals will not take place this summer in the City of Boston,

up to and including Labor Day on September 7. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) May 8, 2020