Sumo Wrestling Champion Writes About Receiving NIL Offer From WWE

Former sumo wrestling champion Hidetora Hanada, who was invited to WWE Royal Rumble 2025 over the weekend by WWE, released the following statement on Instagram about receiving a WWE NIL offer:

“I received an offer from WWE, the world’s largest professional wrestling organization, to be an intern as part of my school classes starting this term. *NIL is a system that allows student athletes to earn money by using their own name and likeness. I was also invited to the Royal Rumble, one of WWE’s biggest annual events, and watched it in Indianapolis

Every time a star player appeared, the whole venue shook with cheers.

I experienced the overwhelming power and excitement that only WWE can offer, which is completely different from football or sumo.

WWE not only manages the matches, but also the cameras, video staff, sound, props, and other equipment in-house, and creates it as a single entertainment show.

Furthermore, instead of providing programs to TV stations, they sell content they produce in-house to broadcasting stations and distribution services, so I was surprised to see that WWE itself is at the center of the entertainment business. I am really happy to have experienced a completely unknown world and be involved with WWE, the pinnacle of entertainment. I hope to learn a lot from this valuable experience and use it in my future life!”