Sunny Getting Out Of Jail In March

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny is being released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania on Wednesday 3/25 after her lawyers petitioned for the release last week.

Sunny has been incarcerated since early 2019, and has faced numerous legal problems since 2012, including several DUI arrests and probation/parole violations. The lot of the legal issues have racked up since 2015/2016.

It’s unknown what Sunny has planned for her career once she’s free once again if anything but a judge will probably require her to have employment, which could bring her back to the indy scene.