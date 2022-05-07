Sunny Released From Police Custody After Posting Bond, Blasts Podcast Host

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested on Friday night and is facing numerous charges from her March 2022 car accident including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year old Julian L. Lasseter.

Podcast host Don Tony wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Sytch’s boyfriend James Pente and the vehicle that Sytch was driving in the accident:

Sytch, who posted bond on Saturday afternoon and was released from police custody, returned to Twitter and had the following exchange with Don Tony:

