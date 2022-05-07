Sunny Released From Police Custody After Posting Bond, Blasts Podcast Host

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested on Friday night and is facing numerous charges from her March 2022 car accident including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year old Julian L. Lasseter.

Podcast host Don Tony wrote the following on Twitter in regards to Sytch’s boyfriend James Pente and the vehicle that Sytch was driving in the accident:

2/2 Insurance company could very well deny the accident claim and attempt to remove their liability from the fatal car crash. That means Mr Pente will not have legal representation on behalf of his insurance carrier. I'll update everyone once I receive the insurance claim info. — Don Tony (The Don Tony Show) (@DonTonyD) May 7, 2022

Sytch, who posted bond on Saturday afternoon and was released from police custody, returned to Twitter and had the following exchange with Don Tony:

YOU HAVE ZERO EXCLUSIVES OR DETAILS! You get bootleg reports and pass them off as proven established facts instead of listening to those involved. The entire podcast is a scam to get viewers rather than tell the truth. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022

I hate Law And Order. And I haven't even revealed any specific info at all. And as I told a few of your friends, I didn't talk to James because it's not smart when you and he are in a civil lawsuit for Auto Negligence and Vicarious Liability. I looked to get answers; not views. — Don Tony (The Don Tony Show) (@DonTonyD) May 7, 2022

Conclusion? I haven't even done my show yet tonight! Ive always been fair & have been bashed for it. If anything, it's out of respect for some of your friends who I talk to and are torn about this. I assure you, NOTHING I ever said was wrong. And NONE of it has been disrespectful — Don Tony (The Don Tony Show) (@DonTonyD) May 7, 2022

I am done even wasting my time with you. Anybody who seeks the “truth” would be first to ask those involved. You are looking for views and dial respecting my boyfriend by doing it. Fuck you and your bullshit podcast, have a great weekend lying pos! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022

Yeah…. I was busy taking care of that $227,000 bond while you are running your fucking mouth about me. YOU HAVE ZERO EXCUSIVE INFO AND YOUR PODCAST IS NOTHING BUT PASSED ON SECOND HAND MIS INFORMATION PERIOD! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022

First and foremost it’s none of your fucking business.

Second of all you were given the opportunity to talk and passed because you need viewers for your piss ant podcast. I have heard enough of your bullshit. Have the balls to tell us who bought what car? Go fuck off! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022

Your entire story is garbage.

Your podcast is garbage too.

I can easily pick apart your bullshit stories but you are not worth the time.

YOU DONT EVEN KNOW WHAT STATE THE CAR WAS BOUGHT IN… LET ALONE WHO BOUGHT AND INSURED IT. Everything that you say is bullshit. Buh bye! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022

I think you are just a fucking liar. Desperate for viewers and not even worthy of me replying too anymore. Your podcast will be filled with lies down to where my car was purchased. You are a total scum bag, and you are also blocked. — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) May 7, 2022