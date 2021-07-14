Sunny Trademarks Her Name

Tammy Sytch filed to trademark her “Sunny” name earlier this month. The following description was filed with the USPTO:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services. FIRST USE: 19940101. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 19940101”

Sunny was released from jail on June 9th after being there for almost one year. She plans to make plans for her professional future after the summer.