Super X-Cup Tournament Matches Announced For Impact Genesis

All eight participants have been revealed for the return of Impact Wrestling’s Super X Cup Tournament. The tournament will feature Suicide, Ace Austin, Daivari, Cousin Jake, Crazzy Steve, Tre Lamar, Black Christian, and KC Navarro.

The following Super X Cup first round matches have been confirmed for the Impact Genesis special, which airs on Saturday, January 9 on the Impact+ platform:

* Suicide vs. Ace Austin

* Daivari vs. Cousin Jake

* Tre Lamar vs. Crazzy Steve

* KC Navarro vs. Black Christian

The Super X Cup Tournament will see stars of the X Division do battle to win the Super X Cup trophy. The first-ever Super X-Cup Tournament was held in 2003 with Chris Sabin winning. Samoa Joe then won the 2005 tournament. GFW/Impact brought back the Super X-Cup Tournament in 2017 with Dezmond Xavier winning.

The only other match announced for Genesis 2021 as of this writing is TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose vs. Willie Mack in an “I Quit” match.

Stay tuned for more on Genesis 2021. You can see the Super X Cup bracket below: