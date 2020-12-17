Super X Cup Tournament Returning For Impact Wrestling Genesis

The Super X-Cup tournament is returning to Impact Wrestling on Saturday, 1/9 at the Genesis event on Impact+.

The tournament will feature X Division stars doing battle for the the Super X-Cup trophy. Chris Sabin won the first tournament in 2003 and Samoa Joe won the second in 2005. GFW held the tournament in 2017 and Dezmond Xavier won.

Full details on the tournament will be announced soon, including participants.

The only other Genesis match announced as of this writing is a I Quit Match with Moose vs. Willie Mack.