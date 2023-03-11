Superstar Billy Graham Bobblehead Released By FOCO

FOCO’s latest bobblehead release features Superstar Billy Graham.

The bobblehead captures a younger Graham with his signature blonde hair.

It features him in a flexing pose wearing an all-red outfit. He stands atop a ring themed base with his name displayed in front.

The bobble is limited to 144 units, retails for $55, and stands 8in tall.

You can pre-order the bobblehead at this link.

FOCO is a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise celebrating more than 20 years in the industry. The company’s always-growing product lines includes apparel, accessories, toys, collectibles, novelty items, and more. FOCO is licensed with all major sports leagues including the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NASCAR, MLS and over 200 colleges and universities as well as entertainment properties such as Nickelodeon, Peanuts, and WWE.