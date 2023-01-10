Superstar Billy Graham Dealing With Very Serious Health Issues, Wife Asks for Prayers

Best wishes to former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham, who is currently battling serious health issues.

Graham has been dealing with various health issues for decades, but the most recent update from his administrator on his Facebook page appears to be very serious:

“Let’s keep the champ in our prayers please. The following is a message I received from his wife, Valerie. Thank you, Mike (admin) God Bless you Billy!:

Lots of issues… MRI showed he has a very bad infection in his ears that has spread to the bones in his ears as well as an area of his skull…infectious disease doctor was just in trying to decide what antibiotics they’re going to start him on.

His electrolytes are still off…his low sodium is especially difficult to treat and they don’t know why at this point.

We need your prayers”