Superstar Billy Graham Hospitalized Once Again and Facing Challenges Paying for Care

Valerie Graham, the wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham, revealed that the legendary wrestler is back in the hospital.

Graham has been dealing with health issues for years, but things have recently deteriorated. He had a severe infection in his ears that spread to the bones in his ears last month, and he coded while undergoing a procedure in his hospital room. Before placing him in the intensive care unit, the doctors were able to resuscitate him. Graham was later transferred from the ICU to the PCU, or Progressive Care Unit, before being discharged from the hospital.

His wife’s most recent update stated that he is back in the Mayo Clinic hospital. On his Facebook page, the following statement was issued:

Fans and friends, the following are condition reports I have received from Billy’s wife Valerie. Please consider contributing to their gofundme; today is the last day their insurance will cover the cost of the rehab center. They will now have to pay 200 a day out of pocket. Thanks everyone, and God bless.

“Please pray…they have called an ambulance to take Wayne back to the Mayo…the nurse clean them dressing on his pic line this morning and apparently didn’t do something right because now it’s coming out.

I know that God has him and he is under the Lords protection 🙏🙏🙏”

So the first procedure took place at 3am but was unsuccessful. They scheduled him another type of procedure to insert the pic line for 7am but it was delayed… we were both beyond exhausted but God and is infinite mercy was on us once again! They just got him back in his room about an hour ago with a pic line successfully placed! 🙏♥️

They said the way the original pic came out could have killed him… but our Lord had other plans♥️

And last but not least….some of his hearing has returned!!!!!!

Yes I have to talk loudly and very very close to his ears but he can hear me for the first time in almost 2 months👏👏👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏♥️♥️♥️ I am so grateful and blessed to have you all in my life 🥰

That would be great. I start paying the $200 a day tomorrow. Thanks Mike ♥️🙏 we just got back to the nursing facility”

