Superstar Billy Graham’s Public Funeral To Stream Today, Obituary Released

Today is the public funeral for WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham.

The service will take place on at 12 p.m. local time at the Full Life Church on 532 West Ray Road in Chandler, Arizona. The church’s website will host a livestream.

Graham’s obituary can be found by clicking here. The former WWE Champion died on May 17 at the age of 79 after being hospitalised for health issues such as sepsis and multiple organ failure. Graham was taken off life support after being placed on it earlier that week.